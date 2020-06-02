TORONTO -- For the second straight day, Ontario health officials are reporting more than 400 cases of the novel coronavirus after a week of cases below that number.

Health officials confirmed an additional 446 cases on Tuesday, as well as 17 more deaths, including two people under the age of 39. The province had reported an additional 404 cases of the disease on Monday, which was the first time the tally had climbed past 400 after a week of case numbers in the 300s.

The new patients bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to 28,709, including 2,293 deaths and 22,484 recoveries.

According to Tuesday’s epidemiological summary, 10 of Ontario's deceased COVID-19 patients were between the ages of 20 and 39. Ninety-two of all deceased patients in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 607 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger.

People 80 years of age or older continue to be the hardest hit age group with 1,584 deaths. According to the provincial data, at least 1,465 of those patients were residents at long-term care homes.

There are 171 outbreaks at long-term care homes across Ontario, as well as 86 outbreaks in retirement homes and 47 in hospitals.

There are currently 801 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 125 are in intensive care.

The province is falling short of its 20,000 daily testing goal once again. On Tuesday, the province reported it has tested 15,244 people over the past 24 hours.

On Monday, officials conducted 14,379 tests for the novel coronavirus, a drop from Sunday’s 17,014 and Saturday’s 20,640 tests, which had marked the first time the province had hit its goal.

In total, the province has conducted more than 747,964 tests for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 10,622 are pending.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario: