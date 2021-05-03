TORONTO -- Ontario health officials reported fewer than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate in the province climbed higher for the second day in a row.

The province confirmed 3,436 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, which comes after officials reported 3,369 new cases on Saturday and 3,732 new cases on Sunday.

With 33,179 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ontario Ministry of Health said its COVID-19 positivity rate increased from 8.5 per cent on Sunday to 9.7 per cent on Monday.

The province also reported that 16 more people have died due to COVID-19. In total, the province has seen 8,118 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...