Ontario is reporting more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in seven months as the province's positivity rate soars to seven per cent.

On Thursday morning, health officials reported 2,421 infections in Ontario, as well as nine deaths related to the disease.

The last time Ontario’s daily case count was this high was on May 15, when 2,584 cases of the novel coronavirus were reported.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported daily in Ontario has steadily increased over the past few days, with 1,429 infections reported Tuesday and 1,808 infections on Wednesday.

The province’s rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 cases now stands at about 1,674, up from 1,055 the previous week.

With just over 54,700 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate now stands at about seven per cent. The last time the positivity rate was this high was on May 18.

There are at least 165 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario intensive care units.

According to the province, 758 of the infections reported Thursday are in people who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 1,530 are in people who are fully vaccinated. One hundred and thirty three cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

Health officials have said it is normal to see more fully vaccinated people contracting COVID-19 as the number of people who get the shot increases. Vaccination continues to reduce the risk of hospitalization due to the novel coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.