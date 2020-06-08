TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario recorded 243 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest number of new infections since late March.

The news comes after the ministry of health reported more than 400 cases on both Saturday and Sunday, though those numbers were inflated due to an error in lab reporting. The ministry did not report any delays in recording new cases in Monday's report.

The 243 new cases reported today represent a 0.8 per cent increase over the day prior.

In total, there are 30,860 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, including 24,492 resolved cases and 2,450 deaths, 24 of which occurred since yesterday.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.