TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting another record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases.

The 1,050 new infections logged are the highest since Oct. 25 when 1,042 cases were added.

Another 14 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours as a result of the disease, pushing Ontario's COVID-19 death toll to 3,166.

With 25,279 tests completed in the previous day, roughly half of the province's testing capacity, Ontario's positivity rate now stands at 4.2 per cent.

Tuesday's report brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed cases to 78,705, including deaths and 67,244 cases now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health.

Right now, there are 8,295 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The news comes as Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce a new tiered system for COVID-19 shutdowns Tuesday afternoon. Government sources told CTV News Toronto that the new system would offer affected areas in Ontario clear criteria for when to impose stricter health measures.

Last week, provincial health officials released modelling data highlighting three different scenarios for Ontario’s second wave of COVID-19.

Although the data suggested that the province may have avoided the worst-case scenario, officials say they expect to see at least 800 new COVID-19 cases a day for most of the month of November.

According to the Ministry of Health's daily epidemiologic summary, 360 of the new cases were reported in people between the ages of 20 and 39. That age group leads the province in lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections at 28,484 cases.

Another 317 cases were reported in people between the ages of 40 and 59.

At least 171 cases were reported in people 19 years of age and younger and 153 cases were reported in people between the ages of 60 and 79.

Fifty new cases were reported in people 80 years of age and older.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.