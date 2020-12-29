TORONTO -- Nearly 4,500 new COVID-19 infections were logged in Ontario over two days as the province sets a new record for most cases reported in a single day.

The data released Tuesday shows that 2,553 cases were logged this morning, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, while another 1,939 cases were logged Monday.

The province did not report new COVID-19 case numbers yesterday.

This brings Ontario's COVID-19 case total to 175,908, including deaths and recoveries.

At least 78 deaths related to the novel coronavirus were recorded in the last 48-hour period which pushes Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,455.

So far, 151,562 people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health.

Tuesday’s report comes as COVID-19 vaccinations resume across the province following a pause over the holidays. Opposition critics slammed the Ford government over the scaled-back vaccination schedule questioning why only a small fraction of Ontario's 90,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been administered so far.

In an interview with CTV News Channel on Monday, retired General Rick Hillier, who chairs the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, said the decision to pause inoculations over the holidays was made in an effort to give front-line workers a break.

Hillier said he felt that it would be wrong to call health-care workers into vaccination centres during those two days.

However, following the backlash, Hillier said the task force “got it wrong” in making such a decision

“We shouldn’t (have) made that decision. I take responsibility for that. And clearly, we got it wrong. We’ve been slammed, we’ve been spanked, we’ll pick up our game,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said that more than 13,200 vaccines have been administered to Ontarians as of Monday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.



With files from CP24's Joshua Freeman.