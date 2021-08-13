TORONTO -- For the second day in a row, Ontario is reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 and most of the infections were found in unvaccinated individuals.

Of the 510 cases confirmed, 368 are in unvaccinated people and 57 are in partially vaccinated individuals, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

Right now, there are 123 people are in hospital with COVID-19, nine of which are fully vaccinated. The remaining 114 patients are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, according to Elliott.

At least 111 patients with the disease are being treated in intensive care. Three are fully vaccinated and 108 are either not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown at this time.

Some 23,500 tests for the novel coronavirus were processed in the last 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of two per cent, provincial health officials said.

The seven-day average for the number of cases reported in Ontario stands at 399. This time last week, that number was 214.

Friday’s report brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 554,472. That number includes 541,946 recoveries and 9,416 deaths.

Four of those deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, however, according to the Ministry of Health, two of those deaths occurred more than two months ago and are only being reported now due to a data clean-up.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.