TORONTO -- The total tally of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario has now surpassed 200,000 as officials log more than 3,000 new infections for the fifth time in seven days.

The province confirmed 3,266 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, and reported that 37 more people have died due to the disease.

Ontario doubled its COVID-19 case count in just 47 days, underscoring the rapid spread of the virus during the second wave of the pandemic.

During the span of one month and 17 days, the province saw its numbers grow from 100,790 on Nov. 20 to 200,626 on Jan. 6.

It took the province 297 days – between Jan. 28, 2020 and Nov. 20, 2020 – to mark the first 100,000 cases of COVID-19, largely owing to the first wave lockdown successfully slowing the growth of the deadly disease.

However as the resurgence of the virus took hold and Ontario saw a rapid growth in its daily case count, the province doubled the total number of cases in just 47 days.

The province also reported a record-breaking number of hospitalizations on Wednesday with 1.463 people seeking medical care in these facilities.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

-- With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello