TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in new COVID-19 cases as they log fewer than 4,000 infections for the second time this week.

The province confirmed 3,682 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, representing a significant drop from the 4,212 infections reported just the day before.

On Tuesday, the province reported 3,469 new cases of the deadly disease after several days of cases well above the 4,000 mark.

The province's positivity rate also dropped slightly on Thursday. With 54,246 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ontario Ministry of Health said its COVID-19 positivity rate fell from 10 per cent on Tuesday and 7.9 per cent on Wednesday to 7.8 per cent today.

Health officials also reported that 40 more people have died in Ontario due to COVID-19. In total, the province has seen 7,829 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The drop in cases comes as the province reports a record-high number of people in intensive care. Officials stated the number of patients in the ICU passed the 800 mark for the first time since the pandemic began. There are now 806 people receiving critical care in Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...