TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are recording a spike in the number of people who have died due to COVID-19, as the province reports just over 2,900 new cases of the disease.

The province reported on Friday that 100 more people have died due to the novel coronavirus, but officials said 46 of those deaths recorded by Middlesex-London Health Unit occurred earlier in the pandemic but were just reported now.

Health officials confirmed another 2,998 infections on Friday, after a jump in case numbers just the day before when the province reported 3,326 new cases. Before that jump, less than 3,000 new cases were reported on Wednesday and Tuesday.

With a record-breaking 76,472 tests completed, the province positivity rate on Friday also fell to 4.6 per cent, the lowest rate seen since Dec. 26.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…