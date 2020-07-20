TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases following a weekend that saw new case numbers climb to the 160s.

The 135 new cases added Monday morning bring the provincial total to 37,739 and represents a 0.4 per cent increase over Sunday’s total when 164 cases were added.

The news comes as CTV News Toronto learned that more regions will advance to Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan this week.

Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Lambton and York regions will all be given the green light to enter Stage 3 this Friday.

Most of the new cases added today were reported in Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex, all of which are regions not included in the latest stage of reopening.

"Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet published on Monday.

As well, the province confirmed one death over the last 24-hour period as a result of the novel coronavirus. In Ontario, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,752.

Patients also continue to recover from COVID-19 with 106 resolved cases added since yesterday. Of all the lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, more than 88 per cent are considered resolved by the ministry of health.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.