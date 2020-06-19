TORONTO -- The number of new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ontario continues to remain below the 200 mark for the sixth day in a row.

Health officials added 178 new lab-confirmed cases Friday morning, which represents a daily growth rate of 0.5 per cent.

The province is also reporting 246 more resolved cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hour period. The number of resolved cases continues to be higher than the number of new infections each day. Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, described the recent downward trend in active cases as a "persistent decline."

Friday's report brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 33,095, including 28,250 resolved cases (85.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll sits at 2,564, with 11 deaths reported since Thursday.

Where are the new cases?

The news comes as more regions across Ontario move into the next stage of the province’s reopening plan. Three regions, Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex, have all been held back from entering Stage 2 due to the relatively high number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily in those areas.

On Friday, Toronto reported 56 new cases, Peel Region reported 33 new cases and Windsor-Essex reported 17 new cases.

York Region reported 13 new cases and moves into Stage 2 as of today. Simcoe Muskoka District Health added 15 new cases and moved to Stage 2 last Friday.

Today, seven more regions move into Stage 2, each of which continue to see low numbers of new cases, indicating their continued readiness move forward. Hospitalizations across Ontario continue to decline, with 20 fewer #COVID19-confirmed cases in hospital. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 19, 2020

Almost half of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported zero new cases.

Testing for COVID-19 remains high with 27,225 tests performed over the day prior. The province has completed more than one million tests so far. There are 21,479 tests currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.