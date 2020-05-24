TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have reported another spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The province recorded 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, the fourth straight day that daily case numbers have been above 400.

Sunday’s report marks the highest number of new cases reported in Ontario since May 8. when 477 new cases were confirmed.

And as the number of new cases appear to be trending upward in recent days, the number of daily tests for COVID-19 has remained well below the provincial capacity.

According to the Ministry of Health, the province performed 11,383 in the last 24 period, well below government’s goal to complete tests 16,000 daily. The province has previously said that it has the capacity to conduct at least 20,000 tests a day.

Premier Doug Ford has expressed frustration with these relatively low test numbers and said his government would release a "detailed testing strategy" for COVID-19 in Ontario next week while encouraging more people to get tested.

"Let me reassure you, even if you or your family do not have symptoms, if you feel you need a test,you will be able to get a test," Ford said at a Sunday morning news conference.

