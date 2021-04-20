TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a single-day drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations related to the disease reach new heights.

Tuesday’s report of 3,469 infections marks a significant decrease from Monday when 4,447 were logged. The province reported 4,250 cases on Sunday, 4,362 on Saturday, and a record 4,812 on Friday.

However, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province continues to break records with 2,360 patients currently being treated. Of those patients, 773 are in an intensive care unit, a number never before seen in the pandemic, and 537 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Labs across Ontario processed 40,596 tests in the last 24 hours, which brings the positivity rate to 10 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Since the pandemic began, the province has logged 424,911 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 374,213 recoveries and 7,757 deaths -- 22 of which were reported in the previous day.

Right now, there are 42,941 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. The seven-day average for number of cases reported is 4,318. Last Tuesday, that number was 3,868.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.