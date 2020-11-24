TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but government officials say that a technical error resulted in an underestimated count today and an overestimated count yesterday.

The province issued a statement outlining the error on Tuesday and explained that the record-breaking 1,589 new cases reported on Monday were overestimated and the 1,009 cases reported today were underestimated.

The technical issue resulted in Monday’s report including cases up until 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 instead of up until 12 p.m. as usual, which resulted in the two day error, the province said.

Of the 1,009 cases reported on Tuesday, health officials say that 497 were in Toronto, 175 were in Peel and 118 were in York Region.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...