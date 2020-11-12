TORONTO -- New COVID-19 cases in Ontario continue to surge with more than 1,500 new infections logged.

Thursday’s report marks the third straight day in which the province has reported record-breaking case numbers.

The 1,575 new infections bring Ontario’s lab-confirmed case total to 89,784, including 3,293 deaths and 75,220 resolved cases.

With 39,559 tests completed in the last 24 hours, Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 4.0 per cent.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of new cases is now 1,299, a far cry from the average of 981 cases reported this time last week.

The news comes as the province is set to release new COVID-19 projections. The modelling data is expected to show how the disease could spread in Ontario over the coming weeks.

Health officials last released modelling data in October that suggested that the province would see roughly 800 cases per day through November.

However, daily case counts in the province have spiked since then with recent case numbers surpassing even the worst-case scenario previously presented by the modelling table.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.