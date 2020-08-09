TORONTO -- For the first time in several months, Ontario health officials recorded fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 daily for one whole week.

Provincial health officials confirmed 79 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday after 70 new cases were logged on Saturday.

On July 29, the province recorded fewer than 100 new cases of the disease for the first time since the end of March. After a three-day uptick, the case count has continued to fall below the 100 mark for the past seven straight days.

Health officials also reported on Sunday that two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Ontario.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 40,046, including 2,786 deaths and 36,279 recoveries.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 30 of the province’s 34 public health units have reported five or fewer new cases of the disease on Saturday, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all.

On Sunday, Peel Region reported 17 new cases, York Region reported nine new cases, Ottawa reported six new cases, Toronto reported 25 new case, and Windsor-Essex reported four new cases.

All of Ontario, except Windsor-Essex, has moved onto Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan.