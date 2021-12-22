Ontario health officials are reporting 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which marks the highest daily case count since late April.

Today’s infection count comes after the province confirmed 3,301 new cases on Saturday, 4,177 new cases on Sunday, 3,783 new cases on Monday and 3,453 new cases on Tuesday.

The last time the province reported more than 4,383 new cases in a single day was on April 23 when officials logged 4,505 new cases.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 3,520, up from 1,514 at this point last week and up from 940 two weeks ago.

With 55,381 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate rose on Wednesday to 10.7 per cent, which marks the highest rate since April 26 when it hit 10.9.

The province recorded 10 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death tally in the province at 10,133.

