TORONTO -- COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario remained below the 300 mark for the second consecutive day Tuesday as the province reported a spike in deaths related to the disease while citing a data cleanup.

The 296 new infections mark a slight increase over Monday’s total when the province logged 270 cases. At least 80 of those cases reported today are from 2020, the Ministry of Health said in an email.

Sixty COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the last 24-hour period, which would mark the highest single-day death toll since Feb. 4.

However, the Ministry of Health also said that 54 of the fatalities being reported today are from previous months.

Tuesday’s report brings Ontario’s COVID-19 case total to 542,764. Including 9,082 deaths and 530,434 recoveries.

Labs across Ontario processed 16,784 tests for COVID-19 since yesterday, which the province says yielded a positivity rate of 1.6 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.