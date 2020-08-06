Advertisement
Fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario for fourth day in a row
Toronto Transit Commission riders wear masks as they ride a streetcar in Toronto on Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day.
Health officials logged 95 new lab-confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
With some exceptions, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has been generally trending downward in recent weeks, a pattern which Health Minister Christine Elliott described as a “persistent decline,” in a tweet published Thursday morning.
The 95 new infections announced Thursday brings the province's total of lab-confirmed cases to 39,809– a 0.2 per cent increase over Wednesday’s total when 86 cases were added.
