TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day.

Health officials logged 95 new lab-confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

With some exceptions, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has been generally trending downward in recent weeks, a pattern which Health Minister Christine Elliott described as a “persistent decline,” in a tweet published Thursday morning.

The 95 new infections announced Thursday brings the province's total of lab-confirmed cases to 39,809– a 0.2 per cent increase over Wednesday’s total when 86 cases were added.

