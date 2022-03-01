Ontario reports total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.

The province has reported fewer than 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19 for the past three days.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dipped down to 842 on Sunday and 849 on Monday, however, health officials warned at the time that not all hospitals reported their data on the weekend. On Tuesday, with the weekend data now available, the official number remained under 1,000.

The province also reported that 18 more people have died due to COVID-19. A Ministry of Health spokesperson said one of the deaths occurred on Feb. 28, five deaths occurred on Feb. 27, two deaths occurred on Feb. 26 and the remaining 10 deaths occurred before that.

Officials said there have been a total 12,451 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The province reported 1,176 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 13,087 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 10.3 per cent.

