Ontario health officials are reporting a significant drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units on Monday.

The province said 1,369 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, which is down from the 1,540 reported Sunday. The number of people in ICU also fell from 402 to 394.

The total number of patients in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19 hasn’t fallen below 400 since early January.

The province also reported that eight more people have died due to COVID-19 over the past 30 days.

Officials said there have been a total 12,101 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.

The province reported 1,765 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 9,962 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 13 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...