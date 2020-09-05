TORONTO -- Ontario reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the highest daily case count since the end of July.

Of the new patients, more than half are located within the Greater Toronto Area. Health officials confirmed that 46 of the COVID-19 cases were reported in Peel Region, 19 were in York Region and 42 were in Toronto.

Ottawa confirmed another 30 COVID-19 patients.

This is the 10th day in a row where health officials have recorded more than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.