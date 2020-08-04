Advertisement
Ontario sees two days of fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases after weekend spike
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 10:21AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 4, 2020 10:24AM EDT
Security guards and a heath-care worker wait for patients at the Women’s College Hospital Covid-19 testing centre on Saturday June 6, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
TORONTO -- Ontario logged less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday following a spike in daily case counts earlier this long weekend.
Provincial health officials confirmed 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 91 new cases on Tuesday.
On Saturday and Sunday, health officials reported 124 new cases and 134 were reported on Friday.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.