TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed 135 more cases of COVID-19 in the province, including three new deaths, bringing the total numbers of patients infected with the novel coronavirus to 993.

While announcing the new patients on Friday, health officials stated that more than 10,000 people are currently under investigation for the virus and nearly 30,000 people in the province have tested negative thus far.

There is no information regarding gender, ages, locations or means of transmission for all of the new patients on the government's website.

"Information for all cases today is pending," the website states.

There have been 18 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ontario. They include residents of Toronto, Durham Region, Ottawa, Barrie, Hamilton, Lindsay, and Milton.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to contact their primary health care provider or Telehealth Ontario.