TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a slight uptick in the number of new COVID-19 cases as it records more than 100 new infections for the first time in four days.

Health officials confirmed an additional 115 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday after 92 new cases were reported on Friday and 78 new cases were reported on Thursday.

The province also stated that one more person has died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Ontario to 2,789.

The new case numbers reported Saturday brings the province’s total number of lab-confirmed infections to 40,565, including 36,873 recoveries and the deaths.

Of the new patients, the majority were between the ages of 20 and 39. Twenty-five new cases were reported in people under the age of 20, while less than 14 were recorded in those over the age of 60.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to decline. There are currently 39 people in the hospital being treated for the disease. Seventeen of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 10 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 27 of the province's 34 public health units have reported five or fewer new cases of the disease on Saturday, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all.

On Saturday, Peel Region reported 23 new cases, York Region reported seven new cases, Ottawa reported 12 new cases, Toronto reported 16 new cases, and Windsor-Essex reported three new cases.

Windsor-Essex, a region struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19, was given the green light to join the rest of the province in Stage 3 of its reopening plan this past Monday.

Stage 3 includes the reopening of gyms, indoor dining at bars and restaurants and many facial services.

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario

More than 2.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario since the virus reached the province in late January.

In the last 24 hours, a little more than 30,000 tests were conducted.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, 33,852 test samples are still under investigation.