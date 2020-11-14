TORONTO -- Ontario has logged more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for the second time this week, marking another new record in daily-reported infections in the province.

Health officials reported 1,581 new infections on Saturday, a slight increase from the 1,396 cases reported a day earlier.

Ontario has also added 20 more deaths, which is the highest single-day death toll reported since the start of the pandemic’s second wave.

Saturday’s new cases also mark a new record for the province, surpassing Thursday’s 1,575 cases. It is also the ninth day in a row that Ontario has seen case counts reaching the quadruple digits.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases reported continues to climb and is now 1,419.

Earlier this week, health officials revealed that new modelling data showed the province could see 6,500 new cases per day by mid-December.

The data prompted Premier Doug Ford to say that he would “not hesitate for a second” in placing the province in lockdown if the numbers continue to increase.

"We need to be clear about what's at stake. We're staring down the barrel of another lockdown.”

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 92,761, including deaths and recoveries.

Where are the COVID-19 cases?

The majority of COVID-19 cases were found within Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots.

There were 497 infections logged in Peel Region, 456 in Toronto, 130 in York Region and 77 in Ottawa.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.