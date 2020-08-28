TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Provincial health officials logged an additional 122 patients infected with the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Ontario has seen daily case counts climb above 100 most days this week. There were 118 cases of the disease reported on Thursday, 88 on Wednesday, 100 on Tuesday and 105 on Monday. Sunday saw 115 new cases and Saturday saw 108.

The new patients confirmed on Friday bring the province’s total case count to 41,935, including deaths and recoveries.

Six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded in the province on Friday. Ontario’s death toll is now 2,809.

Eighty-three more cases of the disease were deemed to be resolved by Ontario health officials on Friday. The total number of recovered patients in Ontario is now 38,023.

There are currently 1,103 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

As of Friday, 61 COVID-19 patients are in Ontario hospitals. Eighteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 12 of those patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Twenty-nine of Ontario’s 34 local public health units reported five or fewer cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 17 reporting none at all.

Toronto recorded 32 new patients on Friday, Peel Region logged 27 and York Region reported 15. As well, 17 new cases were confirmed in Ottawa.

All of Ontario is in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan, which allows 100 people to gather outdoors and 50 people to gather indoors as long as physical distancing measures are met with those outside your social circle.

Many businesses have reopened across the province and children are slated to begin returning to school in the next couple weeks.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 2.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario.

In the last recorded 24-hour period, more than 31,800 tests were conducted.

There are currently 30,512 tests under investigation in the province.