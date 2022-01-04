Ontario health officials are reporting 11,352 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as hospitalizations increase for the second straight day.

Tuesday’s case count comes after the province reported 13,578 new cases on Monday, 16,714 new cases on Sunday and a record-high 18,445 new cases on Saturday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average soared to 14,435, up from 8,318 at this point last week.

Public Health Ontario has warned that case counts are an underestimate of the true number of infections in Ontario due to the issues with the availability of testing resources in the province.

According to health officials, 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 1,290 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and there are 266 people in intensive care, both numbers an increase from the day before, Health Minister Christine Elliott said. She said the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 221.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...