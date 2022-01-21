Ontario health officials are reporting that 4,114 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 590 of those patients are in intensive care.

The total number of people in hospital with the disease on Friday is an increase over the 4,061 reported on Thursday, while the number of people in intensive care units dropped from 594 on Thursday to 590 today.

According to health officials, 64 more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. The province said that 62 of the deaths have occurred over the last month, but two deaths are from over a month ago.

The province reported 7,165 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 41,538 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 17.7 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...