TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting 422 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the province's lab-confirmed case total past 600,000.

Monday’s report brings the seven-day average for the number of cases reported in the province to 362. A week ago, that number was 372.

Ontario has seen 600,377 infections of the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic, including 587,344 recoveries and 9,874 deaths – three of which were reported today but actually occurred in September.

With 19,840 tests processed across the province in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said that Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 1.8 per cent.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that of the cases reported today, 261 involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while the remaining 161 cases are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Right now, there are 134 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 133 people who are currently being treated in an ICU. The vaccination status of those hospitalized has not been made available.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.