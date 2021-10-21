TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as four more deaths due to the disease.

Just the day before, officials logged the lowest daily case count in months with 304 infections. On Tuesday, the province logged 328 new cases and on Monday, the province logged 373 new cases.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 406, down from 476 at this point last week.

With 31,889 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 1.6 per cent.

The province recorded four new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,827.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...