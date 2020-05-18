TORONTO -- Ontario health officials reported another 304 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths, bringing the total number of deceased patients in the province to just over 1,900.

The new cases represent a slight dip from those reported over the weekend. On Saturday, health officials confirmed 391 new cases of the novel coronavirus, marking the highest number of patients reported in a single-day since May 9.

On Sunday the number of cases dropped to 340.

The new patients confirmed on Monday bring the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province to 22,957, including 1,904 deaths and 17,638 recoveries.

According to the epidemiological summary, eight of the deceased patients are between the ages of 20 and 39. Seventy-nine deceased patients are between the ages of 40 and 59, while 485 are between the ages of 60 and 79.

There have been no deaths in patients under the age of 20.

The majority of deceased patients are over the age of 79. As of Monday, at least 1,332 people in that demographic have died after contracting COVID-19.

The data in the province’s epidemiological summary is submitted as of 4 p.m. on Sunday through the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS). According to this data, there are 276 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across Ontario, an increase of seven from the previous 24-hour period.

At least 910 long-term care home residents have died.

There has been an ongoing discrepancy between the data submitted by public health agencies through iPHIS and the information obtained by the Ministry of Long-Term Care. The ministry is reporting 1,389 deaths in the Ontario facilities and 189 outbreaks.

According to the epidemiological summary, 972 people are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 174 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 133 of those in the ICU are on ventilators.

More than 3,900 health-care workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

As the province hinges on nearly 30,000 positive cases of COVID-19, many businesses are getting ready to reopen.

On Tuesday, Ontario will officially enter the first stage of reopening the economy, which will allow retail stores with street entrances, certain sport facilities and some professional workplaces to open their doors after months of being shut down due to the pandemic.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Ontario has fluctuated over the last week, with about 5.6 per cent of samples tested on May 16 reporting positive. Health officials say this was a 1.3 per cent increase from the previous day.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams has previously said he would like to see a steady decline of community-transmitted cases over a two-week period before moving forward with reopening the economy.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

The province has conducted more than 550,000 COVID-19 tests to date.

In the last 24 hours, officials have tested 9, 155 samples for the novel coronavirus.

There are 2,189 test samples pending.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:

• 42.3 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 56.9 per cent are female.

• 2.8 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger.

• 24.2 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39.

• 30.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59.

• 21.2 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79.

• 21.2 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older.

• Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 62.9 per cent of all cases.

• 6.6 per cent of all patients had travelled history prior to becoming ill.

• 24.1per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case.