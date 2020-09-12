TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Health officials confirmed an additional 232 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after it had announced 213 new patients on Friday, which had marked the highest daily surge in months.

The last time Ontario saw a daily case count climb above 200 was on July 21 when 203 new cases were reported in a single day. The last time that more than 232 cases were reported was on June 29 when 257 cases were confirmed.

Of the patients reported Saturday, 77 are in Toronto, 362 are in Peel Region, and 27 are in Ottawa.