TORONTO -- Health officials reported another dip in new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Sunday morning with 294 new confirmed cases.

This marks the lowest number of new cases reported by the province since March 31.

New case numbers in Ontario have been generally trending downwards in recent days, with less than 400 cases reported daily in the last week. The only exception was the 477 new cases reported on Friday, which Ontario’s chief medical officer of health described as “perplexing.”

The number of reported deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus also appears to be on the decline. The province recorded 35 deaths Sunday morning, the lowest since April 26.

Right now, there are 20,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 14,772 recoveries.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January sits at 1,634, most of which are 60 years of age or older.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.