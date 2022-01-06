Ontario health officials reported on Thursday that more than 300 people with COVID-19 are in intensive care units across the province, as hospital struggle to cope with the rising admissions.

For several days, the province has reported a daily increase in ICU admissions and hospitalizations. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,081 on Wednesday to 2,279 on Thursday. Intensive care unit admissions jumped from 288 to 319.

During previous COVID-19 waves, health officials have said that it becomes nearly impossible to provide non-COVID-19-related medical care once there are more than 300 patients in the ICU.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 252. The minister's office has called the growth in hospitalizations “explosive.”

The province said that of the 319 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 232 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 87 are fully vaccinated.

According to data released by the Ontario Science Table on Wednesday, which takes into account population sizes, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 80.1 per cent less likely to end up in hospital and 92.2 per cent less likely to end up in ICU compared to people who are unvaccinated.

According to health officials, 20 more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, marking the highest single-day death toll reported since May 29, 2021, when 22 deaths were logged.

The province reported 13,339 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 59,241 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 29.2 per cent.

Acknowledging population size, the science table noted on Wednesday, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 19.3 per cent less likely to contract COVID-19 compared to those who are unvaccinated.

This is a breaking news story more to come...