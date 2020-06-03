TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases after a concerning spike over the past two days.

Health officials reported 338 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of patients in the province to 29,047. It is an increase of 1.2 per cent since Tuesday.

Ontario added 19 additional deaths in the latest report, bringing the death toll to 2,312.

The number of resolved cases has climbed to 22,811, which accounts for 78.5 per cent of all COVID-19 patients in the province.

It is the lowest number of new cases since May 29 when Ontario recorded 344 new infections.

Health officials confirmed an additional 446 cases on Tuesday. The province had also reported an additional 404 cases of the disease on Monday, which was the first time the tally had climbed past 400 after a week of case numbers in the 300s.

According to Wednesday's epidemiological summary, 10 of Ontario's deceased COVID-19 patients were between the ages of 20 and 39. Ninety-two of all deceased patients in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 612 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger. People 80 years of age or older continue to be the hardest hit age group with 1,598 deaths.

There are currently 801 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 125 are in intensive care.

The majority of Ontario's cases continue to be concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area. More than 66.2 per cent of all cases to date have been logged by GTA health units.

Province below daily testing goals

The province is falling short of its 20,000 daily testing goal once again. On Wednesday, the province reported it has tested 17,537 people over the past 24 hours.

In total, the province has conducted more than 765,501 tests for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 11,636 are pending.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario: