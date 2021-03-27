TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting more than 2,400 new COVID-19 infections as hospitalizations related to the disease reach their highest level since early February.

The 2,453 cases logged Saturday represent an increase over Friday’s total when 2,169 cases were recorded. A day earlier, the province added 2,380 new cases, though 280 of those were added due to a “data catch-up process.”

The seven-day average for number of cases reported is 1,944. A week ago, that number was 1,532. Two weeks ago, it was 1,337.

This brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 340,692, including 315,865 recoveries and 7,308 deaths.

At least 16 of those deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the government.

Labs across the province processed 61,005 tests for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 4.5 per cent.

Right now, there are 985 patients in hospital with COVID-19. On Friday, there were 913 patients. The last time Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations were that high was on Feb. 6 when there were 1,021 patients in hospital with the disease.

This is breaking news story. More to come.