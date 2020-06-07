TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded another day with more than 400 new COVID-19 cases but says over 200 infections were impacted by a reporting delay.

Health officials reported 415 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday but admitted that 223 of those cases were a result of a "laboratory-to-public health reporting delay."

The province also recorded an additional 19 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,426.

To date, there are 30,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. The number of resolved cases has reached 24,252 and now accounts for 79.2 per cent of all patients.

Sunday's epidemiological summary shows that 1,688 people 80 years of age or older have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, the hardest hit age group since the start of the pandemic in mid-January. There have been 634 deaths in people between the ages of 60 and 79.

Ninety-four other deceased patients in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 10 people were between the ages of 20 and 39.

There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger.

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 67.2 per cent of all cases.

There are currently 635 people in hospital. Of those 635 in hospital, 117 patients are being treated in an intensive care unit, 92 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Testing in Ontario

In total, the province has conducted more than 851,532 tests for the novel coronavirus.

In the last 24-hour period to be recorded, officials conducted 19,374 tests. There are currently 6,669 tests under investigation.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario: