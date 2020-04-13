TORONTO -- Ontario health officials confirmed an additional 421 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning and 17 new deaths related to the virus.

The announcement brings the total of COVID-19 cases in the province to 7,470, including 291 deaths and 3,357 recoveries.

According to Monday’s epidemiological summary, one deceased patient is between the age of 20 and 39. The summary also shows that 18 patients who died were between the ages of 40 and 59, another 89 deceased patients were between the ages of 60 and 79 and 183 patients who died were 80 years of age or older.

Many of the elderly patients who died were residents of a long-term care home or seniors’ residence. The province says that 89 outbreaks have been reported in those types of facilities across Ontario.

There are currently 760 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 263 patients who are being treated in an intensive care unit. Of those 263, the province says that 203 patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

So far, 12.8 per cent of all cases reported in the province have been hospitalized at some point.

The data also shows that 813 of all Ontario COVID-19 patients are health care workers.

In terms of virus exposure, Ontario health officials say that 1,131 patients travelled within the 14 days prior to becoming ill. This includes 380 patients who had travelled to the United States and 117 who had travelled to the United Kingdom.

The province says that 1,223 cases were the result of close contact with another confirmed case while 1,656 infections developed through community transmission.

The exposure information for close to half of all the cases reported (46.3 per cent) is listed as pending.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.