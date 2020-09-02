TORONTO -- Ontario is seeing another daily COVID-19 case count surpass 100, marking the seventh straight day.

On Wednesday, provincial health officials logged 133 new patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Ontario saw 112 new cases of the disease recorded on Tuesday after 114 were logged on Monday. There were 112 reported on Sunday and 148 on Saturday following 122 being logged on Friday and 118 on Thursday.

There were 88 new cases of the disease confirmed last Wednesday after the province logged triple-digit case counts on each of the five days prior.

The new patients logged on Wednesday bring Ontario’s total case count to 42,554, including deaths and recoveries.

There were no new deaths linked to the disease recorded by Ontario health officials on Wednesday. The province’s death toll remains at 2,812.

Provincial health officials deemed 137 more COVID-19 cases to be resolved as of Wednesday. Ontario’s total number of recovered patients is now 38,506.

There are now 1,236 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

As of Wednesday, 60 COVID-19 patients are in Ontario hospital. Thirteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit and nine of those patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Twenty-nine of Ontario’s 34 local public health units reported five or fewer cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 21 of them reporting none at all.

Four local public health units recorded more than 10 new infections on Friday. Toronto logged 43 more patients, Peel Region logged 34, York Region logged 15 and Ottawa logged 12.

The age group of 20-39 currently has the highest cumulative COVID-19 case count in Ontario. The 57 new infections recorded in the age group on Wednesday bring the total to 13,378.

“My big concern is the numbers I see every day from 20-39, especially in two areas. I’m not knocking them because they are great, but when you are looking at Toronto and Peel, large populations, again it’s not their fault I want to stress that, but they are making up 60 per cent of cases in the entire province," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"The people ages 20-39 the numbers are big there. It's concerning."

On Wednesday, provincial health officials logged 20 new infections in those 19 years of age and younger, bringing the total to 2,837, and 41 new infections in those between the ages of 40 and 59, bringing the total to 12,664.

There were 15 new infections recorded on Wednesday in those between the ages of 60 and 79, bringing the total to 7,565, and no new cases in those 80 years of age and older, keeping the total at 6,103.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Since the start of the pandemic, more than three million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario.

In the last recorded 24-hour period, 24,004 tests were conducted.

There are currently 18,273 tests under investigation in the province.