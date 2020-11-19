TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 as the province struggles amid rising number of patients in hospital intensive care units

The province reported 1,210 cases new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The news comes as health officials added 1,417 new cases just the day before.

This is the 14th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

Health officials also stated on Thursday that 28 more people have died after contracting the disease.

On Thursday, the province said that 32 more people died due to COVID-19, which marked the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the second wave began.

The province is reporting at least 146 patients are currently in intensive care due to COVID-19, but a report by Critical Care Services Ontario states that the province has already reached the 150-bed threshold, which makes it harder for hospitals to support other patients and procedures.

Dr. Michael Warner, an intensive care unit physician, issued a video statement on Thursday asking the province to take urgent steps to prevent the cancellation of other important intensive care services.

“This is happening five days ahead of the modeling predictions presented by the government on November 12th,” Warner said. “This means were going to have to limit access to non-COVID-related care, cancel surgeries, cancel cancer surgeries, cancel hip replacements, knee replacements. We don’t want to do this, we can’t do this, people will die if we do this.

“We need to keep our health-care system accessible to all patients whether they have COVID or not.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come...