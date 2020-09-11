TORONTO -- Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count has surpassed 200 for the first time in almost two months.

On Friday, provincial health officials logged 213 new patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Of those patients, 71 are in Toronto, 38 are in Peel Region, 14 are in York Region, nine are in Durham Region, and six are in both Hamilton and Halton Region. There are also 37 cases in Ottawa and 15 in Waterloo.

The other 26 local public health units in Ontario reported five or fewer COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 18 reporting none at all.

The last time Ontario saw a daily case count climb above 200 was on July 21 and the last time the number of infections recorded in a single day was higher than 213 was on June 23 when 216 cases were confirmed.

The province’s daily count had hovered above the 100 mark for majority of the past three weeks.

Most recently, Ontario saw 170 new cases of the disease confirmed on Thursday, 149 on Wednesday, 185 on Tuesday and 190 on Monday. The last time the province dipped into double digits was on Aug. 26 and before that it was on Aug. 20.

The new patients logged on Friday bring Ontario’s total case count to 44,068, including deaths and recoveries.

There were no new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus recorded by the province on Friday, but health officials did retract one deceased patient from Ontario’s death toll, which is now 2,813.

Health officials deemed 124 more COVID-19 cases to be resolved in the province as of Friday. Ontario’s total number of recovered patients is now 39,598.

There are now 1,657 active cases in the province.

As of Friday, 49 COVID-19 patients are in Ontario hospitals. Eighteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit and nine of those patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 3.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario.

In the last recorded 24-hour period, 32,501 tests were conducted.

There are currently 31,384 tests under investigation.