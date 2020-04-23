TORONTO -- Ontario health officials logged 54 new COVID-19 deaths and recorded a new single-day high by confirming 634 more cases on Thursday, as the province continues to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus.

There are now 12,879 confirmed cases of the disease in Ontario, including 713 deaths and 6,680 recoveries.

Thursday’s epidemiologic summary lists a new deceased patient as being between the ages of 20 and 39. There are now two deaths recorded in that age group, 36 deaths between the ages of 40 and 59, 194 deaths between the ages of 60 and 79 and 481 deceased patients were 80 years of age or older.

Of the 713 people who have died of the disease in Ontario, 516 of them were residents of long-term care homes.

To date, there have been 135 outbreaks at long-term care homes across the province with a total of 2,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and 1,058 confirmed cases among staff.

There are currently 887 people in Ontario hospitals receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus. Of those patients, 233 of them are being treated in an intensive care unit and 185 of those 233 remain on ventilators to assist with breathing.

Overall, 11.7 per cent of all Ontario COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.

Of all patients in Ontario, 1,626 people diagnosed with the disease are health-care workers.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:

42 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 57 per cent are female – 129 cases did not specify male or female gender

44.5 per cent of all patients are 60 years of age or older – 11 cases did not specify their age

2.2 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger

22.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39

30.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59

22.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79

21.9 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 59.6 per cent of all cases in the province

10 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill

18.1 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case

32.7 per cent of all patients had community exposure

39.2 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Across the province, thus far, nearly 200,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Ontario has ramped up its testing capabilities lately, allowing for approximately 10,000 tests to be conducted in a 24-hour period.

There are 6,757 tests currently under investigation in Ontario.