TORONTO -- Ontario has once again recorded more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of tests completed in a single day falls back below the provincial goal of 20,000.

Health officials confirmed another 326 cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 19 more deaths.

The new patients bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to 27,859, including 2,266 deaths and 21,810 recoveries.

On Saturday, the province had reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 tests completed in a single day with 20,640 tests being done. Today, the testing number dropped to 17,014.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted daily in Ontario had been increasing this past week, although officials had yet to reach their goal of 20,000 per day.

On Friday, the province conducted 18,525 tests. That same day, the province unveiled its new COVID-19 testing strategy, pledging a massive expansion in testing over the next few weeks.

In Ontario, to date, 718,341 tests have been completed for the novel coronavirus. Currently, 9,647 test samples are under investigation.

