TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19, but provincial health officials note that a data review has resulted in an overestimation.

The province confirmed 299 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, but officials state that today’s numbers include 90 Toronto cases from 2020.

Tuesday’s case count comes after officials reported 210 new cases on Monday, which marked the lowest case count seen since Sept. 13.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 278, down from 334 at this point last week.

With 28,306 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province dropped slightly from 1.8 per cent on Monday to 1.6 per cent on Tuesday.

Ontario also recorded another 25 deaths related to the disease, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,154. The province noted that 19 of those deaths were from the previous month, but have been added to today’s count due to a data review.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...