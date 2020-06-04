TORONTO -- Ontario recorded a spike in the number of deaths due to COVID-19 after days of relatively lower numbers, which may be due to a lag in reporting from local public health units.

Ontario health officials reported 45 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the death toll in the province to 2,357.

Officials also reported 356 new cases, bringing the total number of patients in the province to 29,403, including the deaths and 23,208 recoveries.

