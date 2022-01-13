Ontario is reporting another jump in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, while the province’s intensive care units saw a slight decline in admissions on Thursday.

Health officials said 3,630 people are now in hospital testing positive for COVID-19, a jump from 3,448 on Wednesday.

There are now 500 people in intensive care, a minor drop from 505 on Wednesday.

The province also reported that of the 3,630 people hospitalized, 54 per cent are seeking care due to COVID-19, while the remaining 46 per cent were admitted to the hospital for unrelated reasons and are now testing positive for the virus.

In intensive care, 82 per cent of patients are admitted primarily for COVID-19, while the remaining 18 per cent are testing positive but are being treated for a separate issue.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 9,909 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

Ontario is logging 35 more COVID-19 related fatalities in the last 24-hours.

