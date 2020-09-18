TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a significant increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, recording more than 400 infections for the first time in more than 15 weeks.

Health officials reported 401 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which is the highest number of new cases since June 2 when 446 infections were added.

Friday’s case count is also a large increase from Thursday when 293 new infections were added.

Ontario reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities at 2,825.

"Locally, there are 130 new cases in Toronto with 82 in Peel and 61 in Ottawa. 67 per cent of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Friday.

"Hospitalizations remain stable with small declines in both ICU admissions and the number of patients on ventilators."

Ontario rolled back social gathering limits in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors as of Friday to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the province's hotspots.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Thursday afternoon at Queen's Park, saying that the new rules apply to "unmonitored social gatherings and organized public events" held on private property or in parks.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.