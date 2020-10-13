TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a combined 1,553 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days.

The number of cases includes 807 infections logged, but not released, on the Thanksgiving holiday Monday and 746 recorded on Tuesday.

“Combined over the same two days, there are 1,292 more resolved cases with over 67,700 tests completed,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on social media Tuesday morning.

Elliott said that of Tuesday’s 746 COVID-19 infections, 311 were in Toronto, 135 were in Peel Region and 116 were in Ottawa.

